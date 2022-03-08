Camila Cabello Laughs Off Major Wardrobe Malfunction On The One Show: ‘I Hope You Didn’t See Nipple’

Camila Cabello suffered the mother of all wardrobe malfunctions during an appearance on The One Show on Monday night, but handled it like a total boss.

The singer appeared via video link on the BBC show to promote her latest single Bam Bam, but ended up flashing her nipple as she demonstrated her favourite dance move from the music video.

“I just flashed you, I hope you didn’t see nipple,” she said after standing up and busting out some moves.

Camila Cabello BBC

Alan Carr, who was also a guest on the evening show, could be heard laughing as Camila showed off her hip wiggle.

Afterwards, host Alex Jones told her: “There was a wardrobe malfunction. There was a flash of something, I don’t know what I saw.”

Alan went on to joke that he had been “cyber flashed,” after the BBC show’s item on it.

However, Camila saw the funny side of the whole thing, joking that her “mum is next door, possibly freaking out over my wardrobe malfunction.”