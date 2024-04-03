BTS Hyde Park 2024: Tickets, Acts, Security Info And Everything We Know So Far

Blackpink headline the great oak stage at BST Hyde Park 2023 YG Entertainment

Ah, British Summer Time Hyde Park – my favourite festival ever. You get all the vibes of a real festival, but then you can go home at the end of the night!

The festival, which takes place across several weekends between 29 June until 14 July, will profile some of the best and most beloved musical artists of today and years gone by.

Advertisement

Set in Central London’s Hyde Park, BST has been running since 2013 and has seen talent as diverse as The Rolling Stones, Barbra Streisand and Blackpink take to the iconic Great Oak stage.

But who will be taking up the mantle this year...

Who is headlining at BST Hyde Park 2024?

Morgan Wallen has just been confirmed to be joining Kings of Leon, SZA, Andrea Bocelli, Robbie Williams, Shania Twain, Stevie Nicks, Kylie Minogue and Stray Kids as BST’s 2024 headliners.

Who else will be playing at the festival?

At present, the full BST Hyde Park 2024 lineup has not been revealed, but several supporting acts have been announced including the likes of Paolo Nutini and The Corrs.

Here’s the full breakdown so far:

Saturday 29th June – SZA + Sampha, Snoh Aalegra and more TBA

Sunday 30th June – Kings of Leon + Paolo Nutini, The Vaccines and more TBA

Thursday 4th July – Morgan Wallen

Friday 5th July – Andrea Bocelli

Saturday 6th July – Robbie Williams

Sunday 7th July – Shania Twain + The Corrs

Friday 12th July – Stevie Nicks

Saturday 13th July – Kylie

Sunday 14th July – Stray Kids

Lana Del Rey headlines the great oak stage at BST Hyde Park 2023 Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock

Advertisement

How do I buy tickets for BST Hyde Park?

Tickets are available now, and include individual day tickets plus weekend and multi weekend tickets. There are a number of seated tickets available for the Andrea Bocelli show specifically, but all other events are fully standing.

A standard general admission ticket should set you back about £111.85, with VIP experiences and terrace seats costing up to £434.95, depending on the act. You can split these payments using their flexible payment options at checkout.

Hurry up as tickets tend to sell out fast for these shows!

How do I get to BST Hyde Park?

The festival takes place on the Parade Ground on the East side of Hyde Park, and is easily accessible via Tube and London buses. The nearest tubes are Marble Arch, Hyde Park Corner and Bond Street. You can find more detailed travel information here.

What else do I need to know before attending BST Hyde Park?

General admission opens at 2pm and the festival finishes around 10.30pm – and often does not include an encore! The last entry for all shows is 8.30pm and the box office closes at 8pm.

The festival is fully standing for general admission, and you cannot bring seats with you, although sometimes people will bring sheets to sit on at the back of shows.

Advertisement

You can bring in water in unopened plastic bottles of up to 500ml and baby food that isn’t stored in glass containers, but no other food or drink is permitted. You can refill water bottle on site as well.

Also, don’t bring a big bag with you, as you’ll have to chuck it on your way in! Take a small bag instead no larger than 297mm x 210mm x 210mm.