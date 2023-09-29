Glastonbury's iconic Pyramid Stage Matt Cardy via Getty Images

Glastonbury organisers have released the first information about when tickets for next year’s event will go on sale.

On Friday afternoon, it was announced that those hoping to buy Glastonbury tickets including coach travel can do so on See Tickets’ dedicated page from Thursday 2 November at 6pm.

Following this, standard tickets will then be on sale from Sunday 5 November.

Tickets will cost £355, plus a £5 booking fee. This includes a £75 deposit (plus coach fare, if that’s the ticket option you’ve gone for), with the rest of the amount due in the first week of April 2024.

As ever, anti-touting measures have been put in place, meaning festival-goers hoping to head to Worthy Farm for the first time in the summer of 2024 will need to register ahead of time by 5pm on Monday 30 October.

Those already registered with Glastonbury do not need to resubmit, although bosses have recommended checking your existing photo to make sure it’s still “of a good likeness” at least a week before registration closes.

For more information about tickets and coach travel visit the festival’s official website here.

Next year’s Glastonbury will take place from 26 - 30 June 2024, at the event’s usual site, Worthy Farm.

Information about which acts will be taking to the stage is yet to be confirmed, but that hasn’t stopped rumours from swirling.

Chart-topping singer Taylor Swift was previously heavily tipped to be headlining the Pyramid Stage in 2024, until the UK dates for her ongoing Eras tour revealed a clash with Glastonbury.

Taylor was supposed to have headlined Glastonbury in 2020, but the festival was cancelled that year due to the Covid pandemic.

Co-organiser Emily Eavis previously teased that two of next year’s Pyramid Stage headliners are women, neither of whom have performed at the event before, after the festival was criticised over its line-up in 2023.