BST Hyde Park Website Crashes Minutes After Ballot Opens For England World Cup Semi-Final Tickets

Football fans were left frustrated after the ticket ballot website for the screening of the World Cup semi-final in Hyde Park crashed just minutes after ballots opened. Culture Secretary Matt Hancock and London Mayor Sadiq Khan announced on Monday that England’s clash with Croatia would be screened at the west London open-air venue on Wednesday evening. Just 30,000 tickets are available via a ballot that opened at 4pm. But just minutes after the British Summer Time Hyde Park website started taking registrations, threads of complaints poured in from angry fans unable to enter their details, or unsure if they had registered or not.

BST website for Hyde Park Semi-Final tickets has shit the bed as expected #WorldCup #Eng #HydePark — Tom Tailby (@TomTailby) July 9, 2018

Been refreshing for 45 minutes! Beyond awful 😡 — ⚽ ayyyy___denH17 ⚽ (@Liverpool2gud4u) July 9, 2018

I can only see a white box every time i reload the page. Is this normal? — Callum Kloos (@CalK7) July 9, 2018

BST Hyde Park acknowledged its website was struggling to deal with demand, posting an update on Twitter shortly after 4.30pm asking people to “please keep trying”.

Tens of thousands of you have already registered our ticket ballot for Wednesday's screening. If you're having trouble registering, please keep trying! 🤞🏽 — BST Hyde Park (@BSTHydePark) July 9, 2018

Finally managed to register for the #CROENG ballot to watch at @BSTHydePark! That was harder than getting Glasto tickets. Fingers crossed now lads! 🤞🙏😭 — Alex Thomas (@alexhwthomas) July 9, 2018

At about 5pm the website registration window displayed the following message: “Please keep trying if you experience a delay loading the form as we are experiencing high volumes of website traffic.” The ballot closes at midnight, with tickets allocated via a lottery system on Wednesday.

BST Hyde Park The BST Hyde Park website was struggling to cope with the amount of registrations it received with the registration page failing to load

Hancock also announced on Monday that he is in discussions with city leaders in Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, London and Birmingham over screening the remaining Three Lions matches on big screens across England. The initiative comes after shadow sports minister Rosena Allin-Khan and the Mayor of London wrote to the Prime Minister, asking for Number 10 to “pull out all the stops”. Meanwhile, England fans are reportedly looking at hiring private jets to in a scramble to get to Moscow for their team’s biggest game in decades, according to one UK-based charter company. St Albans firm PrivateFly said it had received hundreds of requests for charter jets after England’s 2-0 win over Sweden on Saturday afternoon.

We're been inundated with private jet requests to reach the #WorldCup semi-final & final in Moscow. Availability is limited - see more on the blog: https://t.co/npoAZBzb57 pic.twitter.com/XCje0iUABa — PrivateFly (@PrivateFly) July 9, 2018