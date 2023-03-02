Buckle Up – Here's How Many Sexual Partners Brits Have On Average

Kmatta via Getty Images

How many people have you slept with? Do you know the number or have you stopped counting? It’s okay if you don’t remember because this new survey might be able to help you.

A new survey conducted by YouGov RealTime has revealed the average number of sexual partners among Brits – and you might just be left surprised by the answer.

The mystery average number? Four. For men, this number is five over their lifetime while it’s three for women.

Unsurprisingly, the survey found that these figures change over generations.

Anyone aged 60 or over will probably sleep with three people throughout their lifetime however people aged 40 to 59 say they’ve done the deed with up to six partners. This number drops to five for anyone aged 30-39.

A quarter of Brits have got frisky with 10 or more people and surprise, surprise there’s a gender divide when going into those double figures with 30% of men saying they’ve had at least 10 sexual partners compared to just 20% of women.

One in six people surveyed by YouGov shared that they’ve only slept with one person over the course of their life – and again, hello there gender divide. 13% of men have only had one sexual partner compared to 21% of women.

Additionally, sexual wellness brand Lovehoney surveyed over 2,000 adults to investigate how many of us have had sex on the first date, and why we are – or aren’t – open to it.

Unsurprisingly, over 70% of men are open to sex on the first date, but 61% of women are not.

Nearly half of the respondents to Lovehoney’s survey said that they have had sex on date number one. Men are particularly prone to a first-date hookup, with just under 60% of male respondents admitting to having done this.