Budget 2021: Universal Credit Taper Rate Reduced In Bid To Compensate For £20 Cut

People claiming Universal Credit who are in-work will be able to keep more of the money they earn, Rishi Sunak has announced.

Unveiling his Budget in the Commons on Wednesday, the chancellor said the “taper rate”, the amount of benefit taken away for every £1 earned above the claimant’s work allowance, will be slashed from 63p to 55p.

Sunak said it would mean nearly two million families will keep, on average, an extra £1,000 a year.

He added change would be made “within weeks” and by no later than December 1.

But Labour said the change would not make up for the overall £20-a-week reduction in the benefit made earlier this month.

The move does not do anything to help the millions of claimants who are not in work - including those who cannot work due to illness - with only a third of claimants benefiting from the change.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves told the Commons that “struggling” families struggling would believe Sunak was “living in a parallel universe”.

They Budget comes amid an increase in household income pressures caused by a cost-of-living crunch and recent government decisions including a rise in National insurance to help pay for the NHS and social care.