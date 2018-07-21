Fans of the original ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ series are divided on social media over plans to reboot the series with a more diverse cast.
As claimed by The Hollywood Reporter, original ‘Buffy’ creator Joss Whedon will executive produce the new series, which will serve as a reimagining of the classic show, with a black actress in the lead role.
Monica Breen, who worked with Joss on the Marvel show ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’, has been tipped to both write the new series and serve as executive producer.
The original ‘Buffy’ ran for seven series, and garnered a cult following, many of whom have voiced their discontent with the idea of a new series…
However, others are on board with the idea, particularly the thought of a black actress taking centre stage on the new show…
The Hollywood Reporter has said that no director or casting decisions have been made yet, pointing out that, as in the original ‘Buffy’, aspects of the show’s mythology are expected to serve as metaphors for issues in contemporary society.
Ending in 2003, ‘Buffy’ made a household name of its lead actress, Sarah Michelle Gellar, as well as launching the careers of supporting cast members, such as David Boreanaz, whose character later earned his own spin-off, and Alyson Hannigan, who went on to achieve success in the ‘American Pie’ franchise and the sitcom ‘How I Met Your Mother’.
Fox TV’s Gary Newman recently referred to ‘Buffy’ as the network’s show most “ripe… for a remake”, noting: “It’s something we talk about frequently.”