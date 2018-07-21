Fans of the original ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ series are divided on social media over plans to reboot the series with a more diverse cast.

As claimed by The Hollywood Reporter, original ‘Buffy’ creator Joss Whedon will executive produce the new series, which will serve as a reimagining of the classic show, with a black actress in the lead role.

Monica Breen, who worked with Joss on the Marvel show ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’, has been tipped to both write the new series and serve as executive producer.