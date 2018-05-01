EDITION
    LIFESTYLE
    01/05/2018 09:45 BST

    Bullet Journal Ideas: 20 Spreads And Doodle Ideas For The Month Of May

    Get scribbling ✏️🌸

    Now the warmer weather is in sight, take inspiration from the season in your bullet journal with bright and bold colours, floral themes and plants galore.

    Set a few hours in the next few days to get ahead with your spreads for the month and try out something new in your journal this May: A habit tracker? A gardening spread? A list of goals you want to achieve?

    We’d love to see your creations, tweet us @HuffPoLifestyle.

    May cover pages

    Weekly spreads  

    Spread collections

    Doodle ideas

