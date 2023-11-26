'Bunch Of Clowns': Freshman Democrat Scorches Republicans' 'Circus' For Trump

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Democratic Representative Jasmine Crockett took aim at Republican lawmakers on Saturday after House Speaker Mike Johnson’s recent Mar-a-Lago visit with former President Donald Trump.

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez, in an interview with Crockett, noted that Trump has ramped up his attacks on “everyone he thinks is against him” before asking the Democrat about “the message” that the House speaker is sending to Congress.

“Obviously, there is a circus that’s taking place in Congress. We don’t have adults that want to govern,” Crockett said.

“Instead, we have a bunch of clowns that have decided that they want to bend the knee to this twice impeached, 91 indicted – and I’m going to go ahead and say – most likely, soon to be found guilty, criminal of one these many cases that he has pending. It is absolutely anti-democratic what we see going on.”

She went on to criticise those who are “doing everything” they can to appease Trump, who she said “literally does not have our benefit at heart.”

“It’s disheartening and I understand why people are frustrated with politics when they see this kind of showmanship taking place.”