Veteran reggae musician Bunny Wailer, best known as a member of the group The Wailers, has died at the age of 73.

Bunny – whose birth name was Neville O’Riley Livingston – was one of the group’s founding members, alongside his childhood friend, Bob Marley, and fellow performer Peter Tosh.

His manager, Maxine Stowe, confirmed on Tuesday that Bunny had died at the Andrews Memorial Hospital in Jamaica.

No cause of death was given, but it was noted by local press that the star had repeatedly been in hospital since he suffered a stroke last summer.