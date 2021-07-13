Burger King Workers Quit En Masse With Perfect Message To Bosses

A group of Burger King employees in Nebraska collectively quit with a public message that went viral online.

“WE ALL QUIT,” the sign outside the burger chain location in Lincoln read before it was taken down on Saturday. “SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE.”

The message was posted by disgruntled staff members who decided to quit over poor working conditions and understaffing, local station KLKN-TV reported.

Rachael Flores, the former general manager, told the outlet that the kitchen air conditioning was broken for weeks, with temperatures exceeding 90 degrees at one point. She said she landed in the hospital for dehydration and was told by her boss she was being a “baby.”

Flores reportedly put in her two weeks’ notice, followed by eight other employees. Another former worker, Kylee Johnson, said she only continued to work there to help Flores. Both women said the kitchen was understaffed and employees were overworked.

“I knew what was going on staffing-wise. We were just waiting for more people to come then and we got nobody,” Johnson said.