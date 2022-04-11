Tory Candidate Accused Of Using Artist's Picture Without Permission

An artist known as the Burley Banksy has accused the Conservative Party of using his picture without permission on election leaflets.
Andy McVeigh tweeted a photo of the campaign pamphlet from Alan Shires, a Tory candidate in Leeds at the upcoming local elections.
McVeigh is famous for a series of outdoor paintings and street art around the city, including on electrical boxes and bollards.
“Just need to re-iterate that the pic of me on this current local Conservative Party leaflet was used without my permission,” he said.
McVeigh added: “I do not wish my art to be connected with any party. But tbh, I’d sooner be on a Man Utd leaflet than a Tory one, which is saying something.”
Elections are taking place on May 5 across the country, with every council seat in Scotland, Wales, London and many parts of England up for grabs, along with the election of a new Northern Ireland assembly.
In England, Wales and Northern Ireland the deadline to register to vote is one week away on April 14, while in Scotland the deadline is April 18.
Most of the seats up for election on May 5 were last contested in 2018, when the UK was still in the European Union, the prime minister was Theresa May, Labour was led by Jeremy Corbyn and the Liberal Democrat leader was Vince Cable.