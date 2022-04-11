Tory Candidate Accused Of Using Artist's Picture Without Permission

An artist known as the Burley Banksy has accused the Conservative Party of using his picture without permission on election leaflets.

Andy McVeigh tweeted a photo of the campaign pamphlet from Alan Shires, a Tory candidate in Leeds at the upcoming local elections.

Just need to re-iterate that the pic of me on this current local Conservative Party leaflet was used WITHOUT my permission. I DO NOT wish my art to be connected with any party. But tbh, I'd sooner be on a Man Utd leaflet than a Tory one, which is saying something.

Andy. pic.twitter.com/UAULgqErZ8 — Andy McVeigh (@pantsdanny) April 6, 2022

McVeigh is famous for a series of outdoor paintings and street art around the city, including on electrical boxes and bollards.

A mural of Marcelo Bielsa, the Leeds United manager, in the pose of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil. Painted by Burley Banksy and Nicholas Dixon on the side of the Pet Lodge Superstore in Oldfield Lane, Leeds Visionhaus via Getty Images

McVeigh added: “I do not wish my art to be connected with any party. But tbh, I’d sooner be on a Man Utd leaflet than a Tory one, which is saying something.”

A BT box with graffiti art celebrating the NHS and its efforts to combat Covid-19 by Burley Banksy Daniel Harvey Gonzalez via Getty Images

Elections are taking place on May 5 across the country, with every council seat in Scotland, Wales, London and many parts of England up for grabs, along with the election of a new Northern Ireland assembly.

In England, Wales and Northern Ireland the deadline to register to vote is one week away on April 14, while in Scotland the deadline is April 18.