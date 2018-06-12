A six-week-old baby had been found dead at a house in Lancashire in what police are treating as an “unexplained” death.

Police were called to the home in Stoneycroft, Worsthorne at 11.20am on Monday following reports the baby boy had been found unconscious.

Paramedics were called and later pronounced the baby dead at the scene.

Lancashire Police on Tuesday told HuffPost that the death was being treated as “unexplained” and that inquiries were ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: “Emergency services attended but sadly the baby, a boy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and an investigation is underway.”

Residents told the Mirror that they did not know the people who lived in the house where the baby was found, saying “they keep themselves to themselves”.

Other residents on the street have described seeing six police cars and paramedics arrive at the scene, which remains cordoned off by detectives.