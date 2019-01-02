Police are appealing for information after a 14-year-old girl was reportedly raped in broad daylight outside a shopping centre in Burnley on New Year’s Day.

The offence was alleged to have taken place around 9am, when the girl was approached by an unknown man close to the Charter Walk shopping centre.

The man is described as being in his 30s or 40s, having short dark curly hair, a tanned complexion and a short beard. He was wearing dark clothing and it is believed he left the shopping centre in the direction of Church Street.

Detective Inspector Tim McDermott said: “We would like to reassure the public that incidents of this type are rare and we have a number of officers working on the enquiry.

“The girl is being supported by specially trained officers and I would appeal to anyone who was in that area this morning and saw anything they think relevant to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log number 913 of 1 January.