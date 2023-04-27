Looking To Sell Your Mac, Or Buy A Refurbished Apple Laptop? Check This Out First

We hope you love the products we recommend – all of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.

Apple products are often seen as crème de la crème when it comes to tech gadgets – but they can be costly, especially with new models and gadgets frequently dropping.

Advertisement

But if you are looking to upgrade your Mac device without the hefty price tag, MacFinder is the place to head, where you can pick up a refurbished gadget, or trade in your existing laptop.

According to Trust Pilot, MacFinder is the “UK’s leading independent and dependable reseller of Apple refurbished systems”, and the proof is in the pudding as it has racked up over 4,700 glowing reviews.

MacFinder offers a range of services to suit every customer, whether you are buying or selling Mac products, you are bound to get a great price.

MacFinder prides itself on giving technology a new lease of life, while also doing its bit for the environment.

Advertisement

The site reads: “We can save you some money but we also save a huge amount of IT waste, tonnes even.”

Those looking to sell their Mac can do so via MacFinder’s Sell My Mac service.

Through this initiative sellers can get a free valuation of their device in under one minute, but no pressure, as there are no obligations to sell your device should you be dissatisfied with the price.

Others may be shopping for a Mac for the first time, expanding their Apple collection, or looking to upgrade their models with a newer version with an affordable price tag, and MacFinder covers all bases.

Whether you are on the lookout for a Mac Mini, Macbook Pro, iMac, iPad, or other Mac product, MacFinder has a selection to snap up, from current models to older versions, all of which have been refurbished for your use.

MacFinder A variety of refurbished Apple Mac products are available on MacFinder

Advertisement

The refurbished products have been given a new lease of life by MacFinder’s in-house Apple Certified Mac Technicians, and come with a one-year warranty, as well as 14-day policy, just in case the item does not suit your needs.

The refurbished products follow a two-step process to bring the item back to life. This procedure involves an initial overview, before the product is graded based on its condition, and then triage, for a more in-depth refurbish.

MacFinder’s refurbishment scheme can span from upgrading specific parts in a device, replacing faulty parts, as well as giving a fuller overhaul.

Plus, when you trade in products they are not simply thrown away, but can be reworked to function almost as good as new.

When searching for a new Mac, shoppers can tailor their search based on the exact device they wish for; from the model, and screen size, RAM, storage, condition to budget.

Advertisement

There are mega deals to be had, especially now MacFinder has a Spring Sale on, which enables shoppers the chance to shop an extra 5% off your purchase.

To claim the discount all you have to do is enter the promotional code “SAVE5” at the checkout to see the price drop.

However, customers’ savings will be capped at £100, plus you cannot redeem the discount on accessories.

Of course, when it comes to shopping at MacFinder stock is limited, so when the item has sold out it has gone for good, although there may be other alternatives to shop.

The fun doesn’t stop there, as MacFinder shoppers are also eligible for free delivery, with a variety of payment options to shop too.

Advertisement