EllaReynolds

In HuffPost Birth Diaries we hear the extraordinary stories of the everyday miracle of birth. This week, Ella Reynolds, 30, shares her story. If you’d like to share yours, email amy.packham@huffpost.com. I’ve done C-sections on guinea pigs, cats, dogs, cows and sheep, so having a caesarean with my twins wasn’t daunting for me. I’m a vet. It’s the language I speak, you could say, Rather than lying silently in theatre, I asked the surgeon to explain exactly what he was doing. Some may think I’m crazy, but I needed it. The room was pretty packed – student midwives asked if they could stand in and considering I’d been in similar training myself, I said yes to anyone. “Do not ask if I’m okay,” I told the surgeon. “I’ll lose it. All I want is you to explain exactly – in technical terms – what you’re doing.” And he did just that. He told me when he was making an incision and where, and he told me where he was retracting the muscles away, too. I heard it all. When you work in a medical job, professionalism kicks in and you can override your emotions. And that worked, up to a point. But being a surgeon became my downfall when things went a little wrong. I guess you could say “hideously grateful” is how I would describe my birth.

EllaReynolds

Finding out you’re having twins is a moment you’ll never forget. I remember seeing straight away on the scan that two babies were there – and I was absolutely, utterly, over the moon. Were we prepared? Of course not. We were in tears. Happy tears, though. I knew my babies were going to be big (I don’t know why, I just did), so I chose an elective C-section. I was super lucky that I made it full-term. But I was huge, and I mean I was vast. Before I fell pregnant I was 58kg; when I went into surgery I was 96kg. In fact, by the time they operated on me I was so heavy they had to get extra people to lift me on the bed – how embarrassing! Seeing as we were having twins we were expecting complications, so every day I was pregnant was a bonus – a heavy bonus. I had a scheduled C-section on the Thursday, but my waters broke at 1am on the Tuesday. Twin births need a lot of staff, so the hospital wanted us to wait until morning to go in to ensure they had enough bodies to actually deal with us. The morning drive in was nothing to write home about. I took my nail varnish off in the car – you can’t have it on for surgery – using my trusty nail varnish remover I’d left in the door for this moment. Sadly, it wasn’t a case of arriving, going into surgery and meeting my babies. The hospital was so busy that morning the surgeon came (and failed) to get us three times.

Laying in theatre I was overwhelmed with a mixture of calmness and anticipation – I was about to be a mum!"