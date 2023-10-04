Caitlyn Jenner Defends Involvement In Sky's New Kardashians Docuseries

Caitlyn Jenner in the This Morning studio Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Caitlyn Jenner has spoken out about her involvement in a new documentary about her famous family, the Kardashians.

The former Olympic gold medallist is one of the contributors on the new three-part Sky docuseries House Of Kardashian.

Announced earlier this year, a press release said the the project “aims to confound expectations and challenge what society knows of the Kardashians, exploring their rise, reach and the cost that comes with being some of the most famous women on the planet”.

While the famous dynasty has not commented publicly on Sky’s new documentary, Closer magazine recently cited an undisclosed “insider” who said matriarch Kris Jenner was “furious” at her ex’s involvement.

During an interview on Wednesday’s edition of This Morning, the former I’m A Celebrity campmate explained her reasoning for agreeing to be part of House Of Kardashian.

“I wanted to protect my family,” she said. “I’m a parent, I love my children… and you know the Kardashian side and a little bit of the Jenner side, but I think a lot of times in the media you get totally misrepresented, so I wanted to do it just to say first of all how much I love my kids, and second of all how proud I am of them and what they’ve been able to accomplish.”

“It is an amazing story,” she added.

Caitlyn speaking to Josie Gibson and Holly Willoughby on This Morning ITV

Asked where things stand with her family members, from many of whom Caitlyn is now estranged, she added: “Well Kris, I really never talk to anymore. Yeah, it’s sad.

“If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her and when you have as many kids as I have, you’re closer to some than you are to others… I certainly see them and we do this and that.

“I’m much closer to the Jenner side, but Kris, I don’t really have any more contact with her. It’s kind of sad because we went through a lot.”

HuffPost UK has contacted Kris Jenner’s team for comment.

Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner at a Yeezy fashion event in February 2016 Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Caitlyn and Kris married in 1991, after which Caitlyn became a step-parent to Kris’ children from her first marriage to the late Robert Kardashian, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob.

Together, they had two more children, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

She also has four more grown-up children from her first two marriages.

After more than 20 years of marriage, Caitlyn and Kris parted ways in 2014, with the former coming out as transgender publicly the following year.