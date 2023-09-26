Kim Kardashian as we're more used to seeing her Paul Bruinooge via Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has raised eyebrows with her latest photo-shoot for the cover of CR Fashion Book.

Throughout her time in the spotlight, the reality star turned law student (oh yeah, and now actor) has never shied away from taking a risk when it comes to her fashion shoots, and for her latest photo, she’s been truly transformed.

Unveiled on Monday afternoon, the cover image shows an unrecognisable Kim sporting a close-cropped hairstyle, 90s-esque thin brows and a pair of cat-eye spectacles.

In place of her usual high-fashion wardrobe, Kim is also seen keeping it pared back in a ribbed white vest, complete with grubby fingerprints.

As soon as it was unveiled, the cover image sparked a big reaction over on X (formerly known as Twitter), where many users quickly began making their own comparisons:

She looks like she’s going to wink and tell me I’m the Weakest Link https://t.co/CtwqeBU6Pk — JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) September 25, 2023

Free the Weatherfield One ✊🏻 https://t.co/okZVfYZqAR — James (@JimWoodburn_) September 25, 2023

Keeping Up with the Perkins x https://t.co/bzor357Eqs — Alex Murray (@alexmurray13) September 25, 2023

I thought this was Sue Perkins https://t.co/MHz2SK7jRI — Craig (@craigblyth_) September 25, 2023

This is so bayonetta inspired https://t.co/DHIwabvR3r — Jeronimo Monterrubio (@Jeronimomnt) September 25, 2023

that’s alex from OITNB https://t.co/3zKZ9Aoilg — numbers ken (@bxshell_) September 25, 2023

orange is the new black https://t.co/ZrHEnV360j — tom (@arianagrandes) September 25, 2023

No one:



Anne Hathaway in Les Mis: https://t.co/mtHQ2fsVH1 — Ry (@RJohnsonLeigh) September 25, 2023

She looks like she’s about to drop an album called Unapologetic https://t.co/8KExIVnXNU — 🌙 (@navybih) September 25, 2023

this is a major serve i’m sorry https://t.co/KBjmNCUpBk — AARON (@lidolmix) September 25, 2023

the gasp i let out https://t.co/oDOKcJqasr — yoni saw louis !!! (@viIIianeve) September 25, 2023

Thin brows and the glasses. I love this sm https://t.co/cqldYvadCF — negro targaryen (@bribrigeta) September 25, 2023

I didnt even recognise her https://t.co/Ysmd2niIVF — ؘ (@kuntyrose) September 25, 2023

omg who tf is this https://t.co/bEZJYH2pY0 — rose (@sorrowfulswan_) September 25, 2023

They won’t get it but this eats. https://t.co/QafE0SeKaZ — ✵ (@izmorningstar) September 25, 2023

Cant put my finger on it but something looks different 🤔 — ɅLFIE (@Degen_Alfie) September 25, 2023

Kim’s cover is part if CR Fashion Book’s upcoming “Muses” issue, and was first teased on Sunday, with a cryptic photo of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shot from behind.

They wrote on Instagram: “Emerging from her reality TV origins, ascending to the heights of a business mogul, and pioneering groundbreaking prison reform efforts, [Kim Kardashian] is the barrier-breaking muse of this generation redefining what it means to inspire.”

“Now, it’s Kim as you’ve never seen her before for CR Fashion Book Issue 23 Muses,” they added.