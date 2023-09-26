Kim Kardashian has raised eyebrows with her latest photo-shoot for the cover of CR Fashion Book.
Throughout her time in the spotlight, the reality star turned law student (oh yeah, and now actor) has never shied away from taking a risk when it comes to her fashion shoots, and for her latest photo, she’s been truly transformed.
Unveiled on Monday afternoon, the cover image shows an unrecognisable Kim sporting a close-cropped hairstyle, 90s-esque thin brows and a pair of cat-eye spectacles.
In place of her usual high-fashion wardrobe, Kim is also seen keeping it pared back in a ribbed white vest, complete with grubby fingerprints.
As soon as it was unveiled, the cover image sparked a big reaction over on X (formerly known as Twitter), where many users quickly began making their own comparisons:
Kim’s cover is part if CR Fashion Book’s upcoming “Muses” issue, and was first teased on Sunday, with a cryptic photo of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shot from behind.
They wrote on Instagram: “Emerging from her reality TV origins, ascending to the heights of a business mogul, and pioneering groundbreaking prison reform efforts, [Kim Kardashian] is the barrier-breaking muse of this generation redefining what it means to inspire.”
“Now, it’s Kim as you’ve never seen her before for CR Fashion Book Issue 23 Muses,” they added.
It’s been a big week for Kim, who has not only unveiled the results of one of her most unique fashion spreads to date, but recently made her debut in the 11th season of American Horror Story opposite Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne.
While Kim’s casting in the award-winning anthology series may have sparked a mixed reaction at the time, critics quickly hailed her as one of the strongest aspects of the series opener last week.