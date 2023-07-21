Kim Kardashian Regrets Rebound With Pete Davidson To ‘Run From’ Kanye West Divorce

Kim Kardashian is reflecting on her former relationship with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.
The reality star shared some contemplative thoughts with sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner during Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians, and said her nine-month romance with the SNL comic was largely motivated by her highly-publicised divorce from Kanye West.
“I definitely jumped into another relationship so fast,” Kim told her siblings. “It got my mind away from, like, stuff, and that’s not a way to, like, run from things.
“It’s better to, like, deal… heal. Deal, heal. Deal, heal, and then... feel.”
Kendall rearranged those emotions into a more sensible order as the trio shared a laugh – and unwittingly created the episode’s title: Feel, Deal, Heal. It starkly contrasted last week’s episode in which Kim reportedly cried over Ye’s antics.
The Skims founder famously separated from the Chicago rapper in January 2021 and filed for divorce the following month. Ye lost a flurry of brand partnerships that October and was kicked off various social media platforms for vitriolic anti-semitism.
Kim and Ye’s spurred public frustration from the musician, who publicly hit out at the aspiring lawyer, and things reached an apex after she and Pete began dating in November 2021 — with Ye released an animated video the next year in which he appeared to depict violence against Pete.
Kim, who had to call on Ye to stop attacking her, expounded Wednesday.
“After all of the mean things that he’s done, the kids have no clue,” Kim told her sisters. “They... think their dad is, like, the best thing, and the most amazing thing, and he’s so great with them. Why would I take that away from them because I’m angry?”
“I mean, granted, I have a lot to be angry at,” she continued. “But like… they don’t know that.
Kim presumably alluded to Pete checking into trauma therapy in the same month of their break-up. She recently admitted that Davidson “went through a lot because of my relationship”.
The famous socialite has since notably reflected on her needs, however, and recently revealed her “biggest turn-ons” for aspiring suitors.
While allegedly “spiraling” at her sister Kourtney’s wedding to Travis Barker, the mum of four continues to prioritise her children.