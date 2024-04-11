Caitlyn Jenner’s 2-Word Send-Off To OJ Simpson Is Pure Ice

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Caitlyn Jenner isn’t shedding any tears over OJ Simpson’s death.

“Good Riddance #OJSimpson,” the Olympian tweeted Thursday morning, just hours after Simpson’s family announced he had died of cancer at the age of 76.

Jenner has long had sour feelings for Simpson.

In her 2017 memoir The Secrets of My Life, she described her fellow athlete as “the most narcissistic, egocentric, neediest asshole in the world of sports I had ever seen”.

Over the years, Jenner also repeatedly claimed without merit that she believed the late NFL running back was responsible for the 1994 murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman.

Caitlyn Jenner posted "Good Riddance" to O.J. Simpson after news of his death. Getty

“I knew he did it,” Jenner told Andy Cohen in 2017. “There was three people at the crime scene: DNA evidence, three people at the crime scene. Pick a murderer. How hard is that?”

Jenner apparently got to witness Simpson’s bombshell double murder trial firsthand.

Her then-wife Kris Jenner was a close friend of Brown Simpson and was previously married to Robert Kardashian Sr, Simpson’s defence attorney.

