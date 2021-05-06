Caitlyn Jenner Says She's 'All For' Trump's Border Wall

Former Olympic champion and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner said on Wednesday that she was “all for the wall,” referring to former President Donald Trump’s controversial barrier at the US-Mexico border. Speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity, Jenner, who recently announced her candidacy for California governor, said she not only supported Trump’s wall but also “would secure” it if she were governor. “I am all for the wall. I would secure the wall,” Jenner, a Republican, said in the interview. “We can’t have a state, we can’t have a country without a secure wall.”

Jenner sometimes rambled and pushed conflicting messages during her interview with Hannity – her first televised TV interview since announcing her bid to unseat current California governor Gavin Newsom in a recall election. On the issue of immigration, Jenner first suggested that some undocumented immigrants should be allowed to stay in the US. “You have two questions here,” she said. “One is stopping people from coming in illegally into the state. And then the second question is, what do we do with the people that are here? We are a compassionate country, OK? We are a compassionate state.” “I mean, some people we’re going to send back, OK, no question about that,” she said. “But I have met some of the greatest immigrants into our country.” When pressed by Hannity, however, as to whether she would “eliminate all of the sanctuary status that currently exists in the state,” referring to California’s sanctuary protections for immigrants, Jenner said she “would do my absolute best to do that.” “I am pro-law enforcement. I am pro-border protection, OK?” she said. Seven out of 10 Californians said in a 2019 poll that they opposed Trump’s border wall. A 2018 poll found that a majority of Californians support the state’s sanctuary laws.

