The View's Joy Behar Apologises After Repeatedly Misgendering Caitlyn Jenner On Air

The View panellist Joy Behar has apologised after repeatedly misgendering Caitlyn Jenner during a recent segment on the US daytime show.
On Friday, Joy repeatedly used “he” and “him” pronouns when referring to Caitlyn – who came out as transgender in 2016 – following the news that the Olympian and reality star is running for governor of California.
After correcting herself at the time, Joy addressed the “mix-up” on air, when the show returned from a commercial break.
“So first of all let me apologise for my pronoun mix-up. I think I just didn’t get enough sleep last night,” she told viewers.
Joy continued: “I had no intention of mixing [the pronouns] up, and I tried to correct it immediately... but whatever. It just came out. So I’m sorry if anybody was upset by that.”
Two weeks after it was first rumoured that Caitlyn was looking into running for governor of California, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star confirmed her plans on Friday.
“California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality,” she said.
“But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision.”
When it comes to politics, Caitlyn has been a contentious figure, not least as a result of her on-off support for former US leader Donald Trump in the lead up to and during his presidency.
However, last year, Caitlyn told People magazine that she’s “changed my thinking in a lot of ways” in recent years. She now identifies as “economically conservative, socially progressive” and believes “we need equality for all, regardless of who’s in the White House”.
“I love my community. I truly want to help,” she said at the time. “This is my journey. Yes, it is different than other trans people. I get it. But the bottom line is this: When I wake up in the morning, I’m happy with myself.”