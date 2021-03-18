By now we’ve come to expect big things from the US version of The Masked Singer, with producers managing to bag some seriously impressive celebrity contestants in the past five series.
Even so, there was absolutely no preparing for the star that would end up being revealed in the second episode of this year’s series.
Two words: Caitlyn Jenner.
Yes, the 71-year-old former Olympian and reality star was unmasked after just one performance, after she appeared under the guise of Phoenix.
“OK, here’s the T,” she was heard saying during her opening VT. “When people see me, they always see a winner, baby. But while I’ve graced the cover of many magazines, I’ve actually hidden behind a mask for most of my life.”
She then launched into a rendition of Kesha’s TiK ToK, but failed to impress the judges, who voted for Phoenix to be the second star eliminated from the competition.
Asked what made her want to take part, Caitlyn said: “You know what? I like challenges.
“I’ve raced cars. I fly airplanes. It kind of keeps you going. Something new, something different. So for me, it was fun. You can only work on the golf game for so long.”
On how her daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner might react to seeing her on TV, she added: “They’ve always known their dad is a little crazy, and will try anything. Life’s short – you’ve got to enjoy it.”
Caitlyn’s exit comes after The Masked Singer unveiled its most surprising guest star ever, when none other than Kermit The Frog was unmasked last week.
The latest series of The Masked Singer UK came to an end last month, with award-winning singer Joss Stone’s Sausage being crowned winner.
It was recently announced that a new dance-centric spin-off The Masked Dancer would be coming to ITV later in the spring, with Strictly pro Oti Mabuse joining the judging panel, alongside Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.
Watch Caitlyn performing TiK ToK below...