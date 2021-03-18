By now we’ve come to expect big things from the US version of The Masked Singer, with producers managing to bag some seriously impressive celebrity contestants in the past five series. Even so, there was absolutely no preparing for the star that would end up being revealed in the second episode of this year’s series. Two words: Caitlyn Jenner. Yes, the 71-year-old former Olympian and reality star was unmasked after just one performance, after she appeared under the guise of Phoenix.

Fox Caitlyn in character as Phoenix on The Masked Singer US

“OK, here’s the T,” she was heard saying during her opening VT. “When people see me, they always see a winner, baby. But while I’ve graced the cover of many magazines, I’ve actually hidden behind a mask for most of my life.” She then launched into a rendition of Kesha’s TiK ToK, but failed to impress the judges, who voted for Phoenix to be the second star eliminated from the competition. Asked what made her want to take part, Caitlyn said: “You know what? I like challenges. “I’ve raced cars. I fly airplanes. It kind of keeps you going. Something new, something different. So for me, it was fun. You can only work on the golf game for so long.”