Just when you thought the news couldn’t get any more chaotic… the latest series of The Masked Singer launched in the US last night.

In past years, the American version of the show has roped in some seriously impressive guests, from Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne to legendary singers like Chaka Khan and Gladys Knight.

However, when US contestant Snail was unmasked, Ken Jeong professed the star in question was the “most famous guest” the show had ever seen.

Not to mention the most surreal.