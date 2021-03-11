Just when you thought the news couldn’t get any more chaotic… the latest series of The Masked Singer launched in the US last night.
In past years, the American version of the show has roped in some seriously impressive guests, from Grammy-winning rapper Lil Wayne to legendary singers like Chaka Khan and Gladys Knight.
However, when US contestant Snail was unmasked, Ken Jeong professed the star in question was the “most famous guest” the show had ever seen.
Not to mention the most surreal.
The panellists’ guesses about Snail’s true identity ranged from the plausible (Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane and talk show legend Jay Leno) to the more left-field (US senator Ted Cruz), but no one was prepared for just how unexpected the reveal would end up being.
Because when Snail’s top hat was lifted… Kermit The Frog underneath.
The amphibious Muppets leader said after the reveal: “It’s not easy being green, but sometimes it’s even harder being a snail.
“I’m never gonna hear the end of this from Miss Piggy.”
Suffice to say viewers were left a little bit in shock by the revelation:
Catch Kermit in action below:
The second series of The Masked Singer UK wrapped up last month, with Joss Stone’s Sausage being crowned winner over Aston Merrygold and Ne-Yo, otherwise known as Robin and Badger.
It was recently announced that a new dance-centric spin-off The Masked Dancer would be coming to ITV later in the spring, with Strictly pro Oti Mabuse joining the judging panel, alongside Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.