At least 63 people have died in a Northern California wildfire while 631 people are sill unaccounted for, authorities have said. Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea revealed the increased missing persons total at a news conference on Thursday, having put the figure at 130 just a day earlier. Honea said the original total was a partial count, and that after authorities went back through all emergency calls and other reports of missing people from the past week, they came up with the new number.

ASSOCIATED PRESS A burnt out mall in Paradise, CA

The list probably included some who had fled the blaze and did not realise they had been reported missing, he added. “The chaos that we were dealing with was extraordinary,” he said of the early crisis hours. “Now we’re trying to go back out and make sure that we’re accounting for everyone.” Authorities also reported seven more fatalities, bringing the total to 63, in the deadliest wildfire in state history. Ten years ago, as two wildfires advanced on the town of Paradise, residents jumped into their vehicles to flee and got stuck in gridlock. That led authorities to devise a staggered evacuation plan — one that they used when fire came again last week. But Paradise’s carefully laid plans quickly devolved into a panicked exodus.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Searches are in full swing across the state

Some survivors said that by the time they got warnings, the flames were already extremely close, and they barely escaped with their lives. Others said they received no warnings at all. Now authorities are facing questions over whether they took the right approach. Reeny Victoria Breevaart, who lives in Magalia, a forested community of 11,000 people north of Paradise, said she could not receive warnings because mobile phones were not working. She also lost electrical power. Honea said evacuation orders were issued through 5,227 emails, 25,643 phone calls and 5,445 texts, in addition to social media and the use of loudspeakers. As mobile phone service went down, authorities went into neighbourhoods with bullhorns to tell people to leave. “The fact that we have thousands and thousands of people in shelters would clearly indicate that we were able to notify a significant number of people,” the sheriff said.

SIPA USA/PA Images The Camp Fire, one of three that has caused serious damage, is still raging