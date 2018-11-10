Katy Perry Blasts Donald Trump’s ‘Heartless’ Response To California Wildfires As Lady Gaga And Caitlyn Jenner Evacuate Homes

Katy Perry has called out Donald Trump’s response to the California wildfires, labelling him “heartless”. On Saturday morning, the US President blamed the fires that are currently sweeping through California on poor forest management and threatened to cut off financial support.

SIPA USA/PA Images Katy Perry

The fires have already claimed nine lives and more than 150,000 people have been evacuated from their homes. His tweet did not go down well with the ‘Roar’ singer, who tweeted: “This is an absolutely heartless response. There aren’t even politics involved. Just good American families losing their homes as you tweet, evacuating into shelters.”

This is an absolutely heartless response. There aren’t even politics involved. Just good American families losing their homes as you tweet, evacuating into shelters. https://t.co/DJ4PN26bLZ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) November 10, 2018

The fires have also affected some well-known names who live in the area. The blaze has forced stars including Kim Kardashian West, Will Smith and Denise Richards to leave their homes. According to US reports, Caitlyn Jenner’s multi-million home which sits in the Malibu hills has been destroyed. The star shared a video on Instagram, assuring fans she was safe but added she didn’t know if her home had made it. She wrote: “We’re out of the fire zone and are safe. Thinking about all those that are affected and hope you all are safe too.”