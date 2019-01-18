Former 'Call The Midwife' Actress Jessica Raine Reveals She's Pregnant With First Child

Former ‘Call The Midwife’ actress Jessica Rainer is expecting her first child with her husband Tom Goodman-Hill.

The 37-year-old revealed the news at the premiere of ‘Baptiste’ on BBC1, attending the screening with an obvious baby bump.

Raine spoke during the event about being pregnant on the set of her new show, explaining the difficulties of being involved in a car race while on set.

“I broke the news and everyone was amazing,” she told The Mirror. “We had to work out how to do the car chase without me being in any danger.”

