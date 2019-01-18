Former 'Call The Midwife' Actress Jessica Raine Reveals She's Pregnant With First Child

Former ‘Call The Midwife’ actress Jessica Rainer is expecting her first child with her husband Tom Goodman-Hill.
The 37-year-old revealed the news at the premiere of ‘Baptiste’ on BBC1, attending the screening with an obvious baby bump.
Raine spoke during the event about being pregnant on the set of her new show, explaining the difficulties of being involved in a car race while on set.
“I broke the news and everyone was amazing,” she told The Mirror. “We had to work out how to do the car chase without me being in any danger.”
Raine added that that her shirt got bigger when she was filming as the series went on.
This will be Raine’s first child with Goodman-Hill, who has two children from his former marriage to Kerry Bradley. The couple met working in theatre in 2010, and married in September 2015.
The actress previously said working on ‘Call The Midwife’ left her feeling broody “on and off”, despite saying she didn’t have the time to start her own family.
“You’re waiting around a lot for lighting, so if there’s a baby you can coo over it’s just lovely,” she told ES Magazine back in 2013. “The schedule in TV is really tight and there’s no time for any of that.”
Raine played Jenny Lee in the first three series of the BBC drama ‘Call The Midwife’. She announced she was leaving the show in 2014 to pursue a career in film in the US.