Calls For Emergency Help As Energy Price Cap Expected To Soar To £3,244

The MPs said that there were problems with the support that former chancellor Rishi Sunak had promised to bill payers, including multiple payments for second home owners.

When Sunak announced the help, the energy price cap was forecast to rise to around £2,800 in October. Now the latest forecasts set the next price cap at £3,244.

The package gave £400 energy bill discounts to all households, £650 to another eight million low-income households, £150 for those on disability benefits and £300 for pensioners.

But since then problems have ramped up, with fresh predictions of even more misery to come.

The committee also warned that £94 that will be added to bills because 30 energy suppliers have failed in a little over a year.

It accused Ofgem, the regulator, of “incompetence over many years” which allowed poorly run and backed companies to start energy companies.

When the situation becomes difficult they are more likely to fail, with the cost of their collapse spread across all households in Britain.

“Ofgem failed to use its existing powers and didn’t bring action against energy suppliers even when it was clear that they should have done,” the committee said.

It added: “Negligent energy regulator Ofgem enabled now bankrupt energy firms and inexperienced CEOs to increase energy bills further.”

Ofgem said the massive gas price spike “would have resulted in market exits under almost any regulatory system”, but admitted its previous regime was “not robust enough” and this contributed to some suppliers failing.

“No regulator can, or should, guarantee companies will not fail in a competitive market, but we are working hard to reform the entire market as well as closely scrutinising and holding individual energy suppliers to account, to further strengthen the regulatory regime,” it said.

The department for business said: “No national government can control global inflationary pressures; however, we have introduced an extraordinary package of support to help households.”

MPs also concluded that while the government can step in with support now as gas bills soar, in the long run it needs to reduce the demand for energy.