'Outdated' Mental Health Act Must Give Power Back To Patients, Says Review

People who are sectioned because of mental illness can become powerless once they step foot in hospital – and a new review of how the system works is calling for change.

The independent review of the Mental Health Act 1983, which means people can be sent to hospital to receive treatment for mental illness against their will, has issued suggestions on how the “outdated” system could better respect people’s rights.

Almost 50,000 people were sectioned in the UK between 2017 and 2018. The figure rose by 40 per cent between 2005 and 2016. Patients should be given more legal weight when it comes to their future, the review said.

Among its suggestions was that patients should be able to choose a relative to advocate for them. Currently the system gives default power to a patient’s next of kin, without taking into account if they are estranged – or abusive.

Professor Sir Simon Wessely, Chair of the Review, said it should be easier for patients to express their choices and preferences about how they want to be treated – and harder for them to be ignored.