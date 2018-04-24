Parliament Dr Aleksander Kogan told the DCMS committee that the Cambridge Analytica chief had lied to a parliamentary committee into fake news

The academic behind the personality quiz at the heart of the Facebook data scandal has accused the former head of Cambridge Analytica of lying to the parliamentary inquiry into fake news. Appearing before the inquiry on Tuesday, Dr Aleksander Kogan described testimony by Alexander Nix about work the pair conducted together as a “total fabrication”. Damian Collins, chair of the inquiry and the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee, asked Kogan to verify answers from Nix about data collected by his company, Global Science Research (GSR), and given to Cambridge Analytica. Collins said: “I said to [Nix] ‘Does any of your data come from Global Science Research?’ And he said ‘no’.” “That’s a fabrication,” replied Kogan. Collins continued: “I said ‘They have not supplied you with data or information?’ And he said, ‘no’.” “Total fabrication,” Kogan replied.

PA Wire/PA Images Nix's evidence in 2017 was labelled a 'total fabrication'

Cambridge Analytica will later address Kogan’s remarks at a briefing. Kogan’s quiz harvested information from 87 million Facebook users, data that he passed on to Cambridge Analytica, the firm hired by Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign. Facebook has claimed that Kogan acted unethically and breached its terms of services by claiming he was using the data for academic research and then selling it. Kogan rejected that position today, saying he did not think he was doing anything wrong. “For you to break a policy it has to exist,” he said, adding “I’d agree my actions were inconsistent with the language of this document, but that’s slightly different.” Kogan also shrugged off Facebook’s criticisms of him, saying it was in “PR crisis mode” and looking for someone to blame. ″I don’t believe they think these things because they realise that their platform has been mined left and right by thousands of others and I was just the unlucky person that ended up some how linked to the Trump campaign and here we are,” he said. “I think they realise all of this. But PR is PR and they are trying to manage the crisis and it is convenient to point the finger at a single entity and paint the picture that this is a rogue agent.”

Reuters Some 87,000 had their Facebook data harvested