Cameron Diaz’s Tale That She Might Have Unwittingly Been Used As A Drugs Mule Is Absolutely Wild

Cameron Diaz has revealed that she may have once unwittingly been used as a drugs mule during her early modelling days.

The Charlie’s Angels star recalled the totally wild story during an appearance on Hillary Kerr’s Second Life podcast.

The actor explained that before she hit the big time in Hollywood she worked as a successful catalogue model in the US before moving to Paris, but couldn’t get any work.

“I got like one job but really I think I was like a mule carrying drugs to Morocco – I swear to God,” she said.

Cameron Diaz VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

The star explained that for one supposed “modelling assignment”, she was given a locked suitcase “that had my ‘costumes’ in it… quote, unquote”.

But when she arrived at the airport in Morocco she was asked to open the case and asked herself “What the f*** is in that suitcase?”

She continued: “I’m like this blonde-haired blue-eyed girl in Morocco, it’s the Nineties, I’m wearing torn jeans and platform boots and my hair down. I’m like… this is really unsafe.”

Cameron says she told airport security that it wasn’t her case and she had no idea who it belonged to, adding that the the incident occurred in a time before airports brought in stringent security measures.

“That was my only job I ever got in Paris,” she said.

Shortly afterwards, Cameron got her big screen break in The Mask opposite Jim Carrey and her acting career took off with further roles in a string of hit films including There’s Something about Mary, Charlie’s Angels, The Holiday and Annie.

Gilbert Carrasquillo via Getty Images

She announced she was retiring in 2014, but last month revealed she would be starring opposite Jamie Foxx in Netflix’s suitably titled, Back In Action.

Since stepping away from acting, Cameron has focussed more on wellness, and last year launched her own organic wine brand.