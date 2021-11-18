Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes Split: 'End Of Our Romantic Relationship'

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello via Associated Press

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are going their separate ways.

The singer-songwriters announced their split — after more than two years of dating ― on their Instagram accounts Wednesday.

Advertisement

Their joint message, shared as a story, read: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Advertisement

Instagram