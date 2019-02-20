Shawn Mendes was left actually visibly blushing during this year’s Brit Awards, when host Jack Whitehall brought up his recent Calvin Klein underwear campaign.
Over the weekend, the first photos of Shawn from his new Calvin Klein photo-shoot were unveiled, quickly garnering a huge reaction online.
However, speaking to Jack Whitehall at this year’s Brits – where he was nominated for International Male – the In My Blood singer seemed less than eager to talk about the pics.
“Who has seen Mr Mendes’ new underwear campaign?” Jack asked the audience at London’s O2 Arena, to rapturous cheers.
He then reached for his phone, noting: “For those of you who haven’t, I have it here as my screensaver.”
Shawn, meanwhile, began growing quite noticeably red, telling the comedian: “I knew this was going to happen. This is all I’m going to talk about for the next month of my life, isn’t it?”
“Dude you’ve got nothing to worry about, you’re a gentleman who likes to rock out with his jock out and there is nothing wrong with that,” Jack assured him, before pointing out that security at The O2 mightn’t be too enthused at his *sigh* “suspicious package”.
And we weren’t the only ones that noticed Shawn’s changing hue during his exchange with Jack…
But Jack still wasn’t done with Shawn, calling over to the Canadian star once again later in the ceremony, when he introduced the – you guessed it – “international package”, revealing which overseas talent had won Brits.
When International Male winner Drake turned out not to be at the event, Jack later commented: “Don’t give it to Drake, he never shows up. Give it to Shawn Mendes he bunked off school for this.”
