Shawn Mendes was left actually visibly blushing during this year’s Brit Awards, when host Jack Whitehall brought up his recent Calvin Klein underwear campaign. Over the weekend, the first photos of Shawn from his new Calvin Klein photo-shoot were unveiled, quickly garnering a huge reaction online.

However, speaking to Jack Whitehall at this year’s Brits – where he was nominated for International Male – the In My Blood singer seemed less than eager to talk about the pics. “Who has seen Mr Mendes’ new underwear campaign?” Jack asked the audience at London’s O2 Arena, to rapturous cheers. He then reached for his phone, noting: “For those of you who haven’t, I have it here as my screensaver.”

ITV Jack reveals Shawn's pics are actually his phone background

Shawn, meanwhile, began growing quite noticeably red, telling the comedian: “I knew this was going to happen. This is all I’m going to talk about for the next month of my life, isn’t it?” “Dude you’ve got nothing to worry about, you’re a gentleman who likes to rock out with his jock out and there is nothing wrong with that,” Jack assured him, before pointing out that security at The O2 mightn’t be too enthused at his *sigh* “suspicious package”.

ITV Oh dear

And we weren’t the only ones that noticed Shawn’s changing hue during his exchange with Jack…

@BRITs @jackwhitehall making @ShawnMendes blush at the Brits is the best thing so far 😂 the brits definitely picked the right host by far 100% 👌 #BRITs #BRITS2019 — lukesstuffedpenguin (@Abigale5SOS) February 20, 2019

Dying at Shawn Mendes going the brightest shade of pink & being so awkward at Jack Whitehall’s jokes about the Calvin Klein photos 😂 #Brits2019 — Jessica (@Jessie_LaurenE) February 20, 2019

How to make Shawn Mendes blush like a little boy? Expose him to filthy British humour and Jack Whitehall on live tv #BRITS2019 — Tooonimichelle (@Tooonimichelle1) February 20, 2019

Is anyone going to mention how @ShawnMendes just went from white to red faster than his underwear add went viral? 🔴🤤 #BRITAwards #CalvinKlein — Jonathan Thyne (@jonnythyne) February 20, 2019

How absolutely ADORABLE is Shawn Mendes turning a deep shade of pink when asked about his underwear line?! #BRITS2019 #dead — Alina (@roobeedeedada) February 20, 2019

His red cheeks...his smile....HIS WHOLE DAMN FACE AND REACTION priceless I just melted with how cute this was...So glad to see he is enjoying himself at his first #BRITs ❤❤❤❤ @ShawnMendes #ShawnMendes #CalvinKlein https://t.co/wOgavcaC5N — 🌸🌸Sarah🌸🌸 (@SarahjadeH94) February 20, 2019

Shawn got so embarrassed when @jackwhitehall mentioned the ck campaign Mendes I saw you going red @ShawnMendes — Alesha 🐝🌈 (@prfectlyounger) February 20, 2019

Omg. @ShawnMendes face when @jackwhitehall mentioned his underwear campaign. Love that boy so much 😘😘😘😘 #BRITS — Natalie McCalla (@NatalieMcCallax) February 20, 2019

dead at how embarrassed shawn was about jack mentioning calvin klein ahahaha @BRITs @shawnmendes #BRITs — 𝕎𝕀𝕂𝕀 (@MutualQueens) February 20, 2019

Shawn Mendes giving out that death stare to Jack Whitehall post interview #BRITS2019 pic.twitter.com/dAKdE7KqYH — John Isherwood (@johnisherwood) February 20, 2019

Shawn Mendes is gonna need acupuncture after clenching his jaw during that Jack Whitehall interaction. #BRITS2019 — Sam Pauly (@iamwhoisam) February 20, 2019

poor Shawn Mendes looked so embarrassed when Jack Whitehall mentioned his CK campaign bless him😂 #BRITS2019 — lorin henderson (@lorinhendooo) February 20, 2019

Screaming at poor Shawn dying inside #BRITAwards — Ryan Love △⃒⃘ (@RyanJL) February 20, 2019

that shawn mendes x jack whitehall interaction was everything — mia ; 185 (@adorebuswell) February 20, 2019

Somebody please save Shawn Mendes from Jack Whitehall — Gillian (@ItssGilliann) February 20, 2019