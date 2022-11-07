Camilla's Queen Consort Cypher Is Revealed (Here's What That Means)

Kirsty O'Connor via PA Wire/PA Images

The Queen Consort’s new cypher has been revealed. And if you’re wondering what that means, it’s a monogram used to show Camilla’s official position.

The cypher will be used by the Queen Consort on personal letterheads, cards and gifts, as well as on the cross that she’ll lay at the Field of Remembrance on Thursday November 10.

The design incorporates the Queen Consort’s initial, ‘C’ for Camilla, and ‘R’ for Regina, – Latin for Queen. It sits alongside a representation of the Crown.

The cypher was selected personally by Camilla from a series of designs and will now become her personal property.

Buckingham Palace The Queen Consort’s official cypher.

The cypher was designed by Professor Ewan Clayton, a calligrapher on the Faculty and Academic Board of The Royal Drawing School, in collaboration with Timothy Noad, Herald Painter and Scrivener at The College of Arms.

Though you’ll catch the odd glimpse of the Queen Consort’s cypher, you’ll see the King’s official symbol far more frequently.

King Charles unveiled his chosen design in September and like Camilla’s, it includes the C for his first name and the letter R for Rex, the Latin name for King.

Buckingham Palace via PA King Charles III's new cypher

In between these two letters is the Roman numeral for three (III) indicating that he is the third monarch in British history to be known as Charles, so it reads Charles Rex III.

Charles’ cypher will appear on government buildings, traditional police helmets, state documents and any post boxes built after his reign began.

It’s a slow process to make these changes, however, so you’re unlikely to see much of the two new cyphers ahead of Charles’ official coronation in May.

For now, you’ll continue to see the cypher of the late Queen Elizabeth II in many places across the country.