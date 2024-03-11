Can Non-Stick Pans Actually Be Harmful For You? A Doctor Weighs In

As much as we love scrolling away our time on TikTok – not all hacks or ‘facts’ are necessarily true or recommended. A recent example of this is the idea that non-stick pans that have small scratches are impacting our hormonal balances.

Hmmm.

This is said to happen because scratched pans release PFAS which are described by one creator as “toxic and highly estrogenic chemicals” which have been linked to hormonal and reproductive issues. Allegedly.

Do non-stick pans affect our hormones?

Cue Dr Karan Raj, a surgeon and TikTok creator who works hard to dispel medical misinformation on the app.

In his most recent video, Raj says that pans are coated with Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) which he describes as: “one of the most chemically inert, non-toxic substances used because it doesn’t react with anything.”

He added that for something to build up and cause damage to your body and hormones, it needs to be absorbed, react and form chemical bonds with tissue proteins or other things in your body.

He reassured that this coating only starts to break down when above 260 degrees Celsius, when the highest temperature you’re likely to deal with is 180 degrees Celsius, and that’s only if you’re deep-frying something.

He did admit that over time, microscopic parts of the coating will peel off and you might end up consuming it but, “remember that it’s not reactive and it comes out the other end and in one piece of PTFE poo.”

It’s not metabolised or digested.

You are still safe to use scratched pans but you’ll likely ingest more of this coating. It won’t do you any harm but you may want to invest in new pots and pans if you’re worried.