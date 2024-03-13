Can You Have Sex While Pregnant? Expert Explains Why It's GOOD For You

VioletaStoimenova via Getty Images

Being pregnant comes with hundreds of questions, especially if you’re a first time parent. As your bump gets bigger and hormones are all over the place, you might be extra cautious with the activities you choose to do.

You might have a lot of questions about having sex during pregnancy, is it safe? when should I stop having sex while pregnant? Do I need to ask medical permission? Will it touch the baby?

With so much to learn and a vortex of information out there, in simple terms — you CAN have sex while pregnant unless told otherwise by your GP.

Benefits of sex while pregnant

Not only can you have sex, it’s actually good for your body! According to FrolicMe blog, an ethical porn platform founded by female pleasure expert, Anna Richards, there are lots of benefits to pregnancy sex.

One of the changes your body goes through while pregnant is that blood volume increases by 40%, so, with every part of your body getting more blood flow, including your genitals, sexual arousal comes more easily!

This might be why your libido and sensitivity become heightened and your orgasms might even feel more intense.

But being more satisfying isn’t the only benefit, sex can also bring you much-needed relaxation.

Alongside this, the sexual contact is bound to increase intimacy and reassurance with your partner. Especially if you’re worried about the changes going on in your body.

Though there are benefits, everyone’s sexual appetite varies. For some it might be off the charts and for others they might be completely put off.