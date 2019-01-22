Fitness blogger and trainer Kayla Itsines has been forced to issue a response after people questioned whether her pregnancy workouts are safe. Itsines, who is 24 weeks pregnant, has continued to share exercise videos on Instagram, modifying the moves for pregnancy – yet she’s still been shamed online. “I do not lift heavy weights, in fact I’ve cut the weight in half that I usually use,” she wrote on Instagram. “So in answer to your questions on my videos... no, the weight is not too heavy, it actually feels too light for me. No, I am not hurting the baby. No, my heart rate is not over 150 (for the ladies asking) and yes, you can use weights while pregnant.” She’s not alone, as women have previously told HuffPost UK they’ve been shamed for working out while pregnant. So what’s safe and what isn’t?

Can I Exercise During Pregnancy? Exercise is not dangerous for a foetus – in fact, the NHS says it could be beneficial more than anything, as there’s evidence that active women are less likely to experience problems in later pregnancy and labour. Clare Livingstone, professional policy advisor at the Royal College of Midwives (RCM), told HuffPost UK: “It’s important to keep physically active during pregnancy – moderate exercise will not harm a woman or her baby, recreational exercise such as swimming or brisk walking is known to be beneficial.” [Read more: Stop shaming mums who work out during pregnancy] Consultant surgeon Dr Sally Norton said there are more benefits to exercising during pregnancy than people realise, including improved heart health, reduced urinary incontinence and back pain, and preventing pregnancy diabetes. It can also help with issues like constipation, and boosts mood and mental wellbeing. Keeping up fitness can also help the foetus – a study from Michigan State University found it can reduce the chances of your child suffering high blood pressure later in life, and a separate study by Kansas City found it benefits mum and baby’s heart. How To Exercise Safely During Pregnancy The general advice is to keep up your normal daily physical activity or exercise – whether that’s sport, running, yoga, dancing, or even walking to the shops and back – for as long as you feel comfortable. Aerobic, strengthening and pelvic floor exercises, and Pilates are recommended for pregnant women, according to Bupa.

Vasyl Dolmatov via Getty Images