After Losing My Daughter And Husband Within Two Years, I Vowed To Honour Their Lives By Helping Others

“My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humour, and some style”.

Maya Angelou’s words sum up perfectly how I live, and how I intend to go on living until the end of my days. Some, including me, are surprised that I have ever survived at all. Losing a child and then a husband in such close succession, out of the natural order of things – well how ever could one live, let alone thrive, after that?

But I did and because of that I hope others will see that there is life after death. But, in my personal experience, one has to first want to be ok and then work incredibly hard at getting there.

Let me take you back to my own personal tsunami. My beautiful, perfect daughter Chloe. She was the popular child, tall, dark, huge blue, green eyes. Everybody loved Chloe, she just seemed to glide through life. She was clever charming, sang like an angel and had a natural talent for music and dance.

I thought she had the world at her feet; little did I know that all hell was about to break loose in her beautiful young body…

SUBSCRIBE AND FOLLOW NEWS Get top stories and blog posts emailed to me each day. Newsletters may offer personalized content or advertisements. Learn more Newsletter Please enter a valid email address Thank you for signing up! You should receive an email to confirm your subscription shortly. There was a problem processing your signup; please try again later Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

Podcast

Snapchat

Google+

Pinterest

CLOSE

She was 15 when she had a pain in her leg. The doctors dismissed it time and again. “Growing pains”, they’d say rather unconvincingly. She just looked so well and her life was a ball. Parties, boys, fun, the whole thing. But the pain wouldn’t go and it came at night too.

Alarmed I pushed for a consultant appointment and that’s when we entered ‘the gates of hell’. It’s a tumour, they said, Ewing’s sarcoma, a form of bone cancer. “Is it curable?” I asked collapsing to my knees. “It’s treatable,” they replied. Only later did I realise that there is a massive difference.