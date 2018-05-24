A leading health body has warned lifestyles dominated by little exercise and lots of processed food is fuelling obesity and a dramatic increase in cancer rates worldwide.

The World Cancer Research Fund (WCRF) has issued nine tips to help the public prevent cancer, and their round-up includes switching sugary drinks for water, ditching processed meat like bacon, walking more and sitting less.

Around one in six deaths annually worldwide are caused by cancer, and as more countries adopt Western lifestyles, the number of new cases is expected to rise by 58% to 24 million globally by 2035.

So what can we be doing to try and prevent it?