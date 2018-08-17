Two In Five Brits Confused About Common Cancer Symptoms

A staggering two in five Britons are confused about symptoms caused by the most common cancers in the UK, reveals new research by Bupa. As a result, two in five (38%) people have never checked themselves and less than half (48%) look for symptoms of cancer at least once a month. This translates to delayed diagnosis, with more than six million putting off going to the doctor and two million later going on to be diagnosed with cancer.

PA Archive/PA Images Dr Raj Chand GP, from Garden City Surgery, Letchworth, Hertfordshire examines and records a lump on Suzanne Roynon-Hunter's face, whose image is then emailed to Nick James, the Consultant Plastic Surgeon at the Lister Hospital, Stevenage. The new system can also detect very early skin cancers that otherwise might go untreated. By spotting such a problem early, patients can be treated quickly.