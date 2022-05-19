On the second day of the most glamorous event in the film calendar, the long-awaited sequel’s cast were all photographed making their way into the A-list screening, steered of course, by leading man Tom Cruise.
During Tom’s first appearance at Cannes in 30 years, he was joined on the red carpet by co-stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Greg Tarzan Davis and Jon Hamm.
Also turning heads on the red carpet were Brazilian actor and supermodel Adriana Lima, who appeared alongside her partner Andre Lemmers in a dress that revealed her pregnancy bump.
Meanwhile, Oscar winner Viola Davis was also snapped at the screening in one of the brightly-coloured gowns she’s become synonymous with in recent years.
The glamour continued elsewhere in Cannes, where Kylie Minogue revealed on social media she’d recently touched down as part of an advertising campaign with Magnum ice lollies.
And a certain British boyband also struck a pose for photographers ahead of unveiling their new film Greatest Days, which centres on an original story inspired by their success.
The 75th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Monday with the debut of Final Cut, with more films like Armagaeddon Time and Baz Lurhmann’s much-anticipated Elvis biopic to be screened in the coming days.
Check out all the photos you need to see from the second day of the Cannes Film Festival in the gallery below…
Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly
Viola Davis
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18: Toni Garrn and Alex Pettyfer attend the screening of "Top Gun: Maverick" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
Take that singers Howard Donald, Gary Barlow and Mark Owen
Rochelle Humes
Jon Hamm
Elle Fanning
Greg Tarzan Davis
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry
Khaby Lame
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 18, 2022: Jasmine Tookes arrives at the red carpet of 'Top Gun: Maverick' during the 75th Cannes Film Festival held at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. (Photo credit should read P. Lehman/Future Publishing via Getty Images)