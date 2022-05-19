Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly attend a screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images

The first screening of Top Gun: Maverick was the hottest ticket in town as this year’s Cannes Film Festival action got into full swing.

On the second day of the most glamorous event in the film calendar, the long-awaited sequel’s cast were all photographed making their way into the A-list screening, steered of course, by leading man Tom Cruise.

Advertisement

During Tom’s first appearance at Cannes in 30 years, he was joined on the red carpet by co-stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Greg Tarzan Davis and Jon Hamm.

Also turning heads on the red carpet were Brazilian actor and supermodel Adriana Lima, who appeared alongside her partner Andre Lemmers in a dress that revealed her pregnancy bump.

Advertisement

Adriana Lima and Andre Lemmers Future Publishing via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Oscar winner Viola Davis was also snapped at the screening in one of the brightly-coloured gowns she’s become synonymous with in recent years.

Julius Tennon and Viola Davis Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images

The glamour continued elsewhere in Cannes, where Kylie Minogue revealed on social media she’d recently touched down as part of an advertising campaign with Magnum ice lollies.

Advertisement

And a certain British boyband also struck a pose for photographers ahead of unveiling their new film Greatest Days, which centres on an original story inspired by their success.

The 75th Cannes Film Festival kicked off on Monday with the debut of Final Cut, with more films like Armagaeddon Time and Baz Lurhmann’s much-anticipated Elvis biopic to be screened in the coming days.

Howard Donald, Gary Barlow and Mark Owen of Take That Andreas Rentz via Getty Images

Check out all the photos you need to see from the second day of the Cannes Film Festival in the gallery below…