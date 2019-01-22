Capacities Of Terraces At Hillsborough Were Over-Estimated, Court Hears

The capacities of terraces at the Hillsborough Stadium had been seriously over-estimated, the trial of match commander David Duckenfield heard.

The Leppings Lane terrace, where dozens of Liverpool fans were crushed to death, had a capacity overestimated by around 25%, Preston Crown Court heard.

John Strange, a structural engineer employed by Sheffield Wednesday FC’s safety consultants Eastwood and Partners, conceded miscalculating the capacity was “potentially very dangerous”.

He told the court Eastwood’s, which had calculated the numbers, had been working from plans supplied by another firm where he used to work, along with his boss, eminent engineer Dr Wilfred Eastwood.

But he told the court drawings of the ground supplied by Husband’s had been wrong as they were not properly to scale.

Duckenfield, 74, denies the gross negligence manslaughter of 95 Liverpool fans at the FA Cup semi-final on April 15 1989, and former Sheffield Wednesday club secretary Graham Mackrell, 69, denies breaching a condition of the safety certificate and a health and safety offence.