Car Making Weird Noises? Here's What They Mean

I don’t know which rule of the universe means that cars always break down just when everything else in your life is going terribly. All I know is that it’s as true as it is upsetting.

Whether it’s that flashing light you don’t quite understand or a Dreaded Crunch that always gives you the chills, dubious car noises are always worth a professional investigation ― despite RAC stats that show 23% of us are trying to fix our own cars, or reaching out to a mate to do it during the cost of living crisis, we always advise reaching out to the pros if you’re concerned about your vehicle.

So, if you’ve been hearing a worrying car sound for a while now, the motoring experts at Vantage Leasing are here to tell you what different noises might mean ― and which ones you should never ignore.



1) Grinding

“One of the most common reasons for a grinding sound while driving is your brake pads,” the pros shared.

This happens because when the soft pad of your brakes wear down, their metal backing makes direct contact with the brake motor. If ignored, the experts say your brake performance could become affected ― potentially leading to disastrous accidents.

Another cause for grinding noises is steering, they add. ” If your car normally turns easily, but suddenly struggles and makes a grinding noise, it could be a problem with the power steering ― it often means that the power steering fluid is too old or too low, and replacing the fluid should help,” they say.

Again, the potential danger of ignoring the problem should be clear.



2) Squealing

If your car basically sounds like a pained pig while you drive, the pros at Vantage Leasing say that this is likely a precursor to your brake pads’ grinding stage. “Squealing is often the first sign that your brake pads are wearing down – they have built-in indicators that make this noise to let you know it’s time to replace them,” they say.

The sound could also be caused by a loose or worn drive belt, which is especially likely if you hear the squeal while starting your car or accelerating. This is an important part of your car, helping to control everything from your lights to your power steering pump ― so get it checked out ASAP if you suspect a fault.



3) Knocking

Not every knock-knock is a joke, it seems. The pros say that a knocking sound coming from your car is also known as engine detonation, and occurs when the air/fuel mixture in your cylinders distributes unevenly. ” This can be a result of using low-octane fuel in a high-compression engine, or from problems like incorrect ignition timing and carbon build-up. Ignoring engine knocking can lead to damage to the engine over time,” they say.

It can also arise from the wearing of main bearings and connection rods, the degradation of which can severely affect your engine.



4) Hissing

Hissing is a surefire sign you have a leak somewhere in your car, the experts say. If you smell coolant alongside hearing the hiss, your issue is likely with the car’s cooling system; you could also be looking at a vacuum or exhaust leak. Both types can lead to poor engine performance and/or overheating.

5) Clicking

If your car clicks when you turn the key in the ignition, it “could be a sign of a weak battery or a faulty starter motor.” In this case, you might need to replace the battery.



Alternatively, you could have a faulty with your CV joints, especially if you hear the noise while taking a turn. “Worn-out CV joints can cause you to lose control of the vehicle if not repaired, so don’t ignore the clicking,” the pros warn.



6) Rattling

If the noise is extra-loud while you’re driving over rough terrain, the issue could be with your suspension system ― whether it’s the control arms, struts, or bushing. Like with CV joints, degraded suspension elements can potentially cause you to lose control of your car.