Cara Delevingne Is Unrecognisable As She Transforms Into Elton John For New Music Video

Sir Elton John has unveiled a new music video for his festive hit Step Into Christmas, featuring an impressive A-list guest.

More than 50 years after the Christmas song’s debut, Sir Elton unveiled a new video on Wednesday reimagining the shoot for the original clip.

And to play him, he brought in supermodel-turned-actor Cara Delevingne.

Step Into Christmas (2024 Music Video) sees Cara in a recreation of Sir Elton’s costume from the first video, transforming herself with the aid of a wig, oversized glasses and even some teeth adornments.

Watch the new version of Step Into Christmas for yourself below:

Cara enthused: “Elton has always been an idol of mine, to say his music has had a deeply profound effect on me is an understatement.

“To be asked by him to play him in this recreation was a dream that I didn’t know I had until it happened.

“Honestly I wish I could pretend to be Elton every day. I hope that Elton may one day return the favour and agree to play me in my not yet developed, written, pitched or funded biopic. Fingers crossed.”

Cara Delevingne as Elton John in his new Step Into Christmas recreation Supplied

Sir Elton recalled: “I saw Cara at Glastonbury last summer, and we talked about how much we’d love to work together if the right idea came up. She’s hilarious to spend time with, we both have quite a self deprecating sense of humour.

“When someone suggested the idea of her playing me in a riff on the 1973 Step In to Christmas video, I just thought it was the perfect opportunity. Thank God Cara thought the same, because it came out great.”

Sir Elton John in March 2023 via Associated Press

This isn’t the first time the Candle In The Wind singer has brought in a contemporary star to play him in a music video, though.

Back in 2001, Justin Timberlake – fresh from embarking on his solo career – played the crooner in the video for his single This Train Don’t Stop There Anymore.