Cardi B has shared her thoughts on the #MeToo movement, admitting she doesn’t see the wave of people speaking out about sexual harassment to have an effect on the world of hip-hop music.
The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper told Cosmopolitan that while she was “glad” that more victims of sexual misconduct felt comfortable sharing their stories and calling out their abusers, she was less convinced that she will see a subsequent change in the industry she comes from.
She said: “A lot of video vixens have spoke about [sexual harassment] and nobody gives a fuck. When I was trying to be a vixen, people were like, ‘You want to be on the cover of this magazine?’ Then they pull their dicks out.
“I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, ‘So what? You’re a ho. It don’t matter.’”
Cardi also commented on the men who have spoken out in support of #MeToo, noting: “These producers and directors… they’re not woke, they’re scared.”
In the same interview, Cardi discussed her past career as a stripper, adding: “Just because somebody was a stripper don’t mean they don’t have no brain.
“People say, ‘Why do you always got to say that you used to be a stripper? We get it.’ Because y’all don’t respect me because of it, and y’all going to respect these strippers from now on.”
Following the huge success of her breakthrough single, ‘Bodak Yellow’, Cardi announced earlier this month that her debut studio album would be coming in April.
She made the revelation during her acceptance speech at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, a speech which summed up everything we love about Cardi in just two minutes.
Read her full Cosmopolitan interview here.