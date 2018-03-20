Cardi B has shared her thoughts on the #MeToo movement, admitting she doesn’t see the wave of people speaking out about sexual harassment to have an effect on the world of hip-hop music.

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ rapper told Cosmopolitan that while she was “glad” that more victims of sexual misconduct felt comfortable sharing their stories and calling out their abusers, she was less convinced that she will see a subsequent change in the industry she comes from.