Just 2 Of 1,200 Carillion Apprentices Offered Placements By Government

Just two of the 1,200 apprentices cut adrift by Carillion’s collapse were offered a placement by government - and both joined the army.

Ministers have repeatedly faced calls to do more for apprentices whose future was thrown into jeopardy when the outsourcing giant collapsed in January.

Roughly a third - 419 - is still without work. Most found a new placement with a business, while only two were offered a training contract with a government department or agency.

After sustained pressure from Labour, the government has, however, agreed to pay the remaining apprentices beyond the end of March.

Labour MP Stephanie Peacock, who has been pressing ministers on the issue, said: “You couldn’t make it up - only two out of nearly 1200 Carillion apprentices have been placed in central government employers, and those two have joined the army.

“The Government had a duty to look after the apprentices who have been badly failed by corporate bosses and Tory ministers alike. Yet they haven’t even found so much as one apprenticeship in a single government department or agency.

“I know the training board is working hard to clear up the mess caused by Carillion but it is time ministers started doing the same.”

So far, 1,800 Carillion workers have lost their job as a result of the firm’s sharp demise.

A cross-committee inquiry by MPs is probing how Carillion, which was signed off by accountants KPMG as a going concern in spring 2017, came to crash into liquidation less than a year later with a reported £5bn of liabilities and £29m left in cash.