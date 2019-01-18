Carillion Pocketed £205m Despite Finishing Just 10% Of Much-Delayed Hospital

Construction giant Carillion earned £205m from a contract to build a multi-million pound hospital despite completing just 10% of the work before it went bust.

New figures show that Carillion, which collapsed under a mounting debt pile in January last year, pocketed the money for starting the Midland Metropolitan hospital in Smethwick, West Midlands.

The £205m pay-out was a significant chunk of the initial £350m overall budget for the project, which has ran over significantly and has left taxpayers picking up the tab.

In response to a written parliamentary question, the government conceded this week that the firm managed to finish less than 10% of the building’s mechanical, engineering and plumbing works before it folded.

Carillion had already delayed Midland Met’s opening date by a year, and now the mega-hospital won’t open until 2022, four years later than originally planned.

HuffPost UK reported earlier this week how wards at nearby City Hospital, which were due to be replaced in part by the Midland Met, are potentially unsafe.

The parlous situation has prompted the Treasury to provide an extra £400m to hurriedly revamp City’s wards and finish off Midland Met, which remains effectively frozen and partially exposed to the elements.