Carl Nassib Becomes First Active NFL Player To Come Out

“What’s up, people. I’m Carl Nassib. I’m at my house in West Chester, Pennsylvania,” Nassib said in an Instagram post. “I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay. I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for.”

Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Carl Nassib announced on Monday that he’s gay, making him the first active NFL player in history to come out.

Nassib stressed that he hopes he’s not perceived as someone seeking attention and that he is “sitting in a moment of gratitude and relief” after having “agonised over this moment for the last 15 years.”

“I just think that representation and visibility are so important,” he said. “I actually hope that one day videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I will do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting and that’s compassionate.”

In his post, Nassib said he’s donating $100,000 (about £72,000) to The Trevor Project, an organisation that provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention resources for LGBTQ youth.

Lesbian, gay and bisexual youth contemplate suicide at almost three times the rate of straight youth and are almost five times as likely to have attempted suicide, according to a 2016 US study. In a separate US study, 40% of transgender adults reported attempting suicide, 92% of whom had done so before the age of 25.

The 28-year-old is entering his sixth NFL season, his second with the Raiders, according to SB Nation. In response to his announcement, both the Raiders and the NFL tweeted at Nassib that they were proud of him.

Nassib said he’s “incredibly thankful for the NFL, my coaches and fellow players for their support,” and that from the beginning he “was greeted with the utmost respect and acceptance.”

The announcement will mark the first time an openly gay or bisexual player has actively plays in an NFL regular season game. According to Outsports, 15 players have come out after retiring from the sport, which has historically been tied to masculinity and heteronormativity. Dave Kopay was the first NFL player to come out, in 1975, after retiring from a nine-year career as a running back with several teams.

In 2014, former Missouri defensive lineman Michael Sam made headlines for coming out as gay. Sam, who was named a first-team All-American after the 2013 season, was eligible for the 2014 NFL draft and was expected to be the first active openly gay player in the league’s history. The lineman received polarising messages in response to his announcement.