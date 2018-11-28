Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Ex-Minister Carl Sargeant 'Could Not Be Ignored'

Matthew Horwood via Getty Images Carl Sargeant was found dead at home four days after being sacked from the his government role

Sexual misconduct allegations against the former Welsh minister Carl Sargeant “could not be ignored”, an inquest into his death has heard.

The 49-year-old was found hanged at his home in Connah’s Quay, Deeside, in November 2017.

On the third day of the inquest, the First Minister Carwyn Jones spoke of the cabinet reshuffle in which Sargeant was removed from his post.

“During the course of discussions about having a general reshuffle, the allegations came forward regarding Carl,” Jones said. “They could not be ignored as part of the reshuffle process.”

When he was sacked, Sargeant, a father of two, was also suspended from the Labour Party over allegations of “unwanted attention, inappropriate touching or groping”.

But while rumours in political circles about his behaviour were surfacing, it was dismissed as “tittle tattle” until a formal written complaint was made by a woman, known only as Miss A.