Carol Vorderman has addressed claims he “snubbed” an offer to meet with GB News execs.
The former Countdown host has become known in recent history for her staunch takedowns of the current government, going as far as resigning from her BBC Wales radio show as the corporation’s social media guidelines meant she wouldn’t be able to vent her opinions anymore.
On Wednesday evening, The Mirror published an article citing an undisclosed “TV source” who claimed Carol had ignored an offer to meet with GB News’ senior team.
After the article was published, Vorders shared a link to it on X, in which she repeated a quote from the Mirror’s “source” which read: “Carol wouldn’t touch GB News with a barge-pole.”
Seemingly endorsing this line, Carol ended her post with a “thumbs up” emoji.
The Mirror’s piece also pointed out that several GB News presenters – most notably Dan Wootton, who is currently suspended from the station – have made disparaging remarks about Carol in recent history.
HuffPost UK has contacted GB News for comment.
Last month, Carol told her followers that she was leaving BBC Wales as she was “not prepared to stop” criticising the UK government “for what it has done to the country I love”.
“I was brought up to fight for what I believe in, and I will carry on,” she said.
“Consequently I have now breached the new guidelines and BBC Wales management have decided I must leave. We each must make our decisions.”
A spokesperson for BBC Wales said: “Carol has been a presenter on BBC Radio Wales since 2018. We’d like to thank her for her work and contribution to the station over the past five years.”